Massachusetts State Police Alerting Residents of a New Phishing Scam

Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam which you can read about by going here.

There's a New Phishing Scam That's Targeting Massachusetts Residents and as a Result, Massachusetts State Police are Warning Us to Take Caution

According to an article in the Worcester Daily Voice, this latest scam is a phone scam where individuals are pretending to be United States Marshals. What's happening is scammers are calling victims and claiming that the victims have outstanding warrants, court or legal fees, or payments owed to avoid arrest. Scammers are doing this so they can trick the victims into providing information, buying prepaid debit cards, or transferring funds.

You'll want to pay particular attention to this scam as these con artists are using fake phone numbers that appear to be legitimate along with providing bogus badge numbers that also appear legitimate.

I can't tell you the number of bogus phone calls and texts that I receive on a regular basis. At this point, if I don't recognize the number, I just let it go to voicemail. If I see a strange text I don't bother opening it and then I trash it. To me, it's just not worth it.

In a time where technology continues to become more and more sophisticated, we, unfortunately, have to be on our game and protect ourselves from being ripped off or worse, put in danger from these scammers. If you experience this particular scam, don't hesitate to report it to your local police department. Spreading awareness is the name of the game in combating the bad guys.

