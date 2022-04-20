One thing I love about spring in Massachusetts is the start of tag sale season. The first summer after my daughter was born, my in-laws cleaned up at a local tag sale in Pittsfield as they were able to get their hands on baby clothing and toys for practically nothing. In addition, I have a basement full of baby items and other various items that my wife and I are ready to sell in an upcoming tag sale this summer.

Speaking of tag sales and baby items, there was one tag sale a couple of summers ago that one of my neighbors was having in Pittsfield. My wife and I purchased a car seat for one of her friends. We weren't very tuned into car seat rules and regulations at that point and learned after we brought the car seat home that it had already expired. So, legally that car seat shouldn't be used. I don't actually know if my wife's friend ended up using the car seat or not. Naturally, this brings me to the question:

Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Sell a Used Car Seat?

According to carseatsmom.com no state laws prohibit the sale of a used car seat. In fact, some children’s consignment shops will take used car seats to resell. However, it is illegal to sell a car seat that has been recalled.

Obviously, you take a chance when you purchase a used car seat but if you get confirmation that the car seat is within the expiration date (see photo below for example), hasn't been involved in an accident, and doesn't have any recalls along with other car seat selling regulations, you're probably okay to proceed with purchasing the item. By The Way: Did you know there are some baby names that are banned in Massachusetts? Go here to view the list.

The Takeaway

If you are going to buy a used car seat, you need to do your research first. If you're going to sell a used car seat, make sure it checks all the boxes and that you are doing right by the customer. It's nice to get a great deal on a car seat but always remember, safety first. A list of frequently asked questions regarding car seats in Massachusetts can be viewed by going here.

