Massachusetts’ VaxMillions Winner Misses Out On Prize

Talk about a reversal of fortune. You have the good luck to be picked as a winner in the Massachusetts VaxMillions lottery and then the misfortune of not claiming the prize in time. Wow.

WHDH/7 News Boston reports one resident of the Bay State failed to respond within the 24-hour deadline to win the VaxMillions Giveaway, the sweepstakes meant to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.

There have been five VaxMillions drawings held on consecutive Mondays starting on July 26. Officials did not specify which week they had to do a second drawing. One unlucky person who was initially chosen as a winner did not respond within the 24-hour period, which is required by the rules of the lottery.

According to the Governor's office, a second winner then had to be drawn. Officials were close-mouthed on the name of the person who got extra lucky. I can assure you that it was not me. I'm just not lucky that way.

In addition, the Governor's office also stated that over 440,000 Massachusetts residents have gotten fully vaccinated since the VaxMillions lottery was announced and almost 320,000 individuals have received their first dose.

The names of the VaxMillions winners drawn this past Monday are expected to be announced Thursday morning. An adult will receive $1 million and a youth between the ages of 12-17 will win a $300,000 scholarship grant.

