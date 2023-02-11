Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures

By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.

It's Going to Warm Up Very Soon in Massachusetts

Get ready for the temperatures in Massachusetts to get even warmer within the next week. According to multiple weather sources come Thursday and Friday of next week the temperature is going to be over 60 degrees in some areas while hovering around 60 in others. Boston and Springfield for example will see temperatures at about 64 on Thursday and 60 on Friday while the Berkshires will be right at or around 60 on both days.

Even though the temperatures will be very springlike on both days, there is rain expected for Thursday and Friday. But mild is mild, at least we won't have to worry about snow and ice. Enjoy the mild temperatures because it's going to dip back to near 30 on Saturday, Feb 18 but then jump back up into the mid-40s the following day. Heck, you might as well have your winter, spring, and summer outfits ready to go all at once.

