3 More Items That Will be Illegal to Dispose of in MA Later This Year

In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.

In addition to the convenience factor, hosting these events is a service to the community and has ecological benefits. Heck, if we can save the atmosphere and ecosystem why not do our part and participate in these programs? It certainly is a victory all around.

In case you haven't heard by now, the list of items in Massachusetts that you legally can't place in the trash will be expanded come Nov. 1, 2022. According to Mass.gov the following items will be added to the Massachusetts "Waste Bans" list.

As of the Nov. 1 date, there will be a lower threshold in Massachusetts as businesses will no longer be able to legally dispose of more than one ton of commercial food material in a week.

Mattresses are a no-brainer as the majority of mattress material can be recycled along with the fact that mattresses take up a lot of space and landfills. Read all of the reasons for this upcoming ban by going here.

Not only can textiles be recycled but people can benefit by repurposing these materials. Read more by going here.

There you have it, those additional materials will no longer be able to be disposed of in Massachusetts come Nov. 1, 2022.

