The #1 Worst City to Live in Massachusetts for 2023/2024

Massachusetts has many desirable areas to work, visit, play, and live. Whether you're looking for the hustle and bustle of bigger cities like Boston or wide open spaces with a peaceful environment like the Berkshires, Massachusetts has something for everyone. Unfortunately, not every Massachusetts town and city is at the top of the list for desirability.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the Worst City to Live in Massachusetts?

According to Montgomery Business Scene, the Hampden County City of Holyoke is the worst and least desirable city to live in Massachusetts.

Why is Holyoke the Worst City to Live in Massachusetts?

According to the article, Holyoke has been named the least desirable city to live in Massachusetts due to many factors including high unemployment rates, a high crime rate including property crimes, poor air quality, neglected roads, outdated schools, underfunded public services, lack of economic opportunities, diverse industries, and limited upward mobility to name a few.

But You Can't Ignore The Attractions and Activities Holyoke Has to Offer

While Holyoke may be deemed as the worst city to live in Massachusetts there are positive aspects of the city that shouldn't be ignored including some fun activities and attractions to explore including Mount Tom State Reservation, Holyoke Children's Museum, Ashley Reservoir, Holyoke Mall and much more.

What do you think? Is Holyoke truly the worst city to live in Massachusetts? We have seen previous articles that have listed Springfield and Fitchburg at the top of the list and in a few months, there may be another Massachusetts city deemed the worst city to live in the Bay State so stand by. You can get more in-depth information regarding Holyoke being the worst city to live in Massachusetts by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine