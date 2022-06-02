How Much is the Average Massachusetts Home Electric Bill? More or Less than Yours?

Life is expensive in Massachusetts. Between taxes, gas prices and everyday expenses, the cost of life can add up.

Residents in Massachusetts can confirm what Forbes magazine published earlier this year, the Bay State is one of the most expensive states to live in in the U.S. How expensive? Massachusetts is actually the third most expensive state to live in the entire country. The financial publication studied 11 different factors to determine the average cost of living in each state including tax rates, home value, cost of health care, transportation, groceries and of course the cost of utilities.

The cost of utilities sparked my interest. I'm definitely someone who leaves the lights on in basically every room in the house, I always have my tv or speakers going, in fact my front porch light is in 24 hours a day, 7 seven days a week. Should I have it on a timer? Sure. But I never feel like my electric bill is all the expensive. Which brings us to the question at hand.

What is the cost of the average Massachusetts residents electric bill?

According to Filterbuy, based on the monthly consumption and average price, the average monthly electric bill in Massachusetts in 2019 was $116.86. That's actually just a hair lower than the rest of New England, which saw an average monthly bill of $116.97, and just about five dollars higher than the national average of $111.67