Goggle Says This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Beer, But You Might Disagree

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, the state that has one of the highest populations of people of Irish descent are getting their drinking game in order. Massachusetts drinkers are ready for Guinness, Guinness, and more Guinness and maybe some crappy light beer a dive bar decided to dye green.

But what kind of beer do Massachusetts residents like the most, you know, for normal year-round drinking. Google analytics says they know the answer, but I'm not so sure about their pick.

Google Trends says the most searched items in every area, or state, in this case, are usually a good indicator as to what is the most popular. The thought process is, you're probably Googling a beer because you like it. I don't necessarily agree with this theory, but I guess Google does know a lot of stuff about us, probably more than we'd like, so I guess I'll take their word for it. The internet hasn't steered me wrong, yet...

So, what is Massachusetts' favorite beer?

Springdale, by Jack's Abby. Never heard of it? We've got the rundown for you.

A subsidiary of the popular Framingham-based brewery, Springdale was born the brewers at Jack’s Abby wanted to step outside their core of just lagers, which inspired them to start a whole new brand. With everything from Hazy IPA's, to tart ales, cocktail-inspired brews, and unique limited releases, Springdale beers are anything but basic.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?