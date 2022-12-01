These Lucky Lottery Dealers Have Sold the Most $1M Winners in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents love to gamble.

According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.

As a whole, the United States spent $81.6 billion in state lotto tickets in 2019 across the 45 states where games are available, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, and Nevada do not have state lotteries.

Residents in the Bay State spent a whopping $951.92 per adult, which is more than any other state in the U.S. That's just over $600 more than the national average. Massachusetts does however have a higher-than-average return percentage with the average Massachusetts adult winning $701.50 annually.

Which Massachusetts Locations Have Sold the Most $1 Million Winning Lottery Tickets?

According to a list provided by the Massachusetts Lottery, one Massachusetts town has sold EIGHT million-dollar winners in recent years. Methuen, Massachusetts sold five $1 Million winners at Ted’s Stateline Mobil and another three at Howe Street Superette.

Other lottery dealers that seem to have all the luck include, Country Trading Post in Chicopee, Village Food Shops in Danvers, 7-Eleven in Pembroke, Town Food Mart in Taunton, and Jenny’s Market in Weymouth have all sold three $1 million prizes in recent years.