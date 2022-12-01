Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Number One Fear

We all have fears, logical or irrational, but what did Massachusetts residents say their number one fear was?

An analytics company by the name of Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure it would be a pandemic, despite the last almost three years, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.

Massachusetts wasn't the only state that had fear of failure topping its list. Nine other states include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

I can't help but wonder if there is a correlation between the fact that Massachusetts residents are afraid of failure and the fact that we are the state with more colleges per capita than any other. Since we place a lot of value in education, maybe that somehow correlates with success. Just some food for thought.

Other fears that made the list, but weren't number one? Fear of flying, blood, spiders, intimacy, heights, and even people. In fact, fear of people topped the list in the state of Montana. Makes you wonder, right?

So how exactly does Your Local Security figure this out? According to their website, they input the top 15 terms for fears into Google Trends. Then they review search volume over the past year to determine the most searched phobia in each state.

Does the top fear in Massachusetts match up with your personal list?

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.