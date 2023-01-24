Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For January 26, 2023

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend, Saturday, January 23, 2023, to be exact.

Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving is so dangerous that the Massachusetts State Police will warn you that they are out checking for intoxicated drivers in the hopes that they may change your evening plans to drive after a few drinks.

The legal limit to drive in the State of Massachusetts is .08 BAC. Depending on your size and weight and how much you have had to eat, .08 BAC may only be 2 drinks. Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes, that's one person every 52 minutes.

It's worth noting that this is a sobriety checkpoint so Massachusetts State Police are not only on the lookout for drivers who may be drunk, but high on other drugs as well.

The recreational use of marijuana has been voted legal in Massachusetts since 2016, and law enforcement has seen an uptick in drivers over the limit on cannabis.

You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired. That’s why it’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, or any potentially impairing drug–prescribed or over the counter. Driving while impaired by any substance, legal or illegal, puts you and others in harm’s way.

The area of focus this weekend is Bristol County.