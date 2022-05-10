MA State Troopers Searching Berkshire County Town for Missing Boston Man
The Massachusetts State Police along with other local authorities are searching for a missing man, Giuseppe Musto, 75, in the town of Mount Washington.
State Police Investigators believe that Mr. Musto went missing from his home in the Roslindale section of Boston in the early morning of Sunday, May 8. His pickup truck was located in the DCR parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest the same afternoon.
Mr. Musto is 5’5” tall, approximately 200 lbs., with gray hair. The clothing he was wearing when he went missing is not known.
The search by State Police, Environmental Police, DCR Rangers, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department has been ongoing since Sunday afternoon and has involved ground units on foot, including Troopers from the Lee Barracks, the MSP’s Special Emergency Response Team, and the MSP K9 Unit. Searchers have been on foot and are also utilizing ATVs and bikes. The MSP Air Wing is also assisting with the search.
Boston Police are assisting in the investigation into Mr. Musto’s disappearance as well.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr. Musto or has information about him is asked to contact the Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.
