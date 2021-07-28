McCormick Recalls Some Seasonings Over Salmonella Concerns

Folks, do yourselves a favor and check your cupboard, pantry, or spice rack. McCormick has issued a voluntary recall on three of its products due to salmonella concerns. If you have any of them in your home, throw them away immediately.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that the American spice and seasoning company, McCormick & Company, Inc., has voluntarily recalled three of its seasonings because of potential salmonella contamination.

The following products are being recalled:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning in two sizes, the 1.31 oz, and 2.25 oz bottles

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, 1.75 oz bottle, and

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, 153g bottle

According to the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company, no illnesses have been linked to the recall as of yet. These seasonings were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to various states, including all of New England.

Among the retailers who sold the recalled products are Big Y, Stop & Shop, Walmart, and Target, among others. The FDA has urged consumers to dispose of the recalled products and containers.

FYI, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, most people who become ill from salmonella develop symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six days of exposure to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most typically recover without medical help. Those infected with Salmonella usually experience fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you did purchase one or more of these seasonings, you can contact McCormick for a refund or replacement at (800) 635-2867 on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

For more information including product numbers, UPC codes, and expiration dates for the seasonings being recalled, check out the FDA's report here.

