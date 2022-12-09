Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.

The Use of Mental Health Services in Massachusetts is Up Due to the Pandemic

It was recently reported on the website CISION PR Newswire, that new data released on Nov. 30, 2022, by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts show Blue Cross members' use of in-person and virtual visits for mental health care has increased 100% since 2019. The findings mirror national trends that have found rising demand for treatment for depression and anxiety disorders. This really doesn't come as a surprise. When you think back to the pandemic (especially in the early stages) there were many families that had to deal with at-home/remote learning along with the uncertainties that were mentioned at the beginning of this article. People's lives were turned upside down and having to adjust was quite the challenge both physically and mentally.

Mental Health Services are Going to Be Expanded Due to the Demand for Those Services in Massachusetts

Because of the increase in these services, Blue Cross recently announced the further expansion of its mental health provider network. You can get complete details regarding the expansion by going here. With Blue Cross expanding its services, hopefully, people can get the assistance they need and return to somewhat normal living. I know, that's easier said than done as the pandemic has affected people in so many ways. Not that I have any great words of wisdom but keep in mind that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

