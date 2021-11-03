Mind Blowing Berkshire Home for Sale on 321 Acres with Private Lake…

If you ever wanted privacy with lake access in the Berkshires this property is perfect! The only drawback might be the $18-milion dollar price tag. Talk about an amazing slice of heaven being offered for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty featuring a three-bedroom lake home with a guest house, a bunkhouse, and an Airstream trailer all nestled next to your own 33-acre lake that is part of the 321-acres of woodland property.

According to Sotheby’s this property has been loved and enjoyed by a family for 50 years. You would think a property with this much land would be difficult to access but that is not the case according to Sotheby's listing. Located in Sandisfield, Mass, it is only 10-minutes from town and just over a couple of hours from Boston and New York City. Of course, you will be able to travel at will utilizing your helicopter, taking off and landing on the property’s helicopter pad.

The home was built in 1970 and has recently been “reimagined” with renovations and modern updates according to Sotheby’s listing. The living space interior is 3,800 Sq Ft. with 7 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half bath. The property tax listed is a surprisingly low $7,022 per year.

You will enter your new gated property by way of a ¼ mile tree-lined driveway.

Other features include a security system, vaulted ceilings, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, a marble countertop, a beautiful catering kitchen, horse facilities, and an in-law suite.

Enjoy the man-made 33-acre lake with a sandy beach 3 docks and a boathouse for easy access for some on-the-water fun.

Once you move in you might not be able to get family and friends to leave. You will have plenty of room to entertain with room for as many as 20 overnight guests.

Let's check out the guest house.

The land features forest, scenic marsh areas, and a meadow all connected by a 4 ½ mile trail.

Let go swinging.

Don't fall in...

What a great surprise...they'll never find you here...

Let's check out your bunkhouse...this is where the kids can stay...

Did I mention you'dd have your own waterfall?

Time for a soak...

...and now a smoke and some beers with some great friends...

This amazing property is currently for sale for $18-million dollars. If you would like more information check your bank statement before reaching out to Sotheby's International Realty. Click on the link for more information and a video of the property and please invite me over once you close on this incredible piece of heaven here in the Berkshires.

