Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Strawberry

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Strawberry, a petit and pretty 3.5-year-old Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix who is ready to find her forever family. Strawberry has some special behavioral needs and will need a kind, quiet, and patient owner who is willing to work with her. She tends to be nervous as she is a bit behind on socialization, but she has grown to trust the staff at Berkshire Humane.

Strawberry does have what the staff consider a “flight risk” personality, meaning she has a tendency to take off if she’s feeling uncomfortable, whether she is indoors or outdoors. She is looking for a home that will be patient and work with her on those behaviors and make her feel safe in her environment. Strawberry’s ideal home would be a quiet, adult-only home where she can be the apple of your eye.

Strawberry loves to hang out in your lap for hours, or go outside and sniff and explore. She has some extra walking equipment to ensure she stays safe with her person outside and she’s housebroken as well. Strawberry can get along with other small dogs if they’re interested in simple cohabitation, but larger dogs scare her.