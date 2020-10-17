Monterey Firefighter Dies in Freak Accident

Monterey fireman Warren Thomson, a foreman who worked for the Housatonic Railroad Co. for about 20 years, was killed Wednesday afternoon while laying a section of new track in Canaan, Conn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the 59-year-old Thomson had been working in a blind spot when he was run over by an excavator, according to a report in the Republican-American newspaper. He was taken to Sharon Hospital in Connecticut, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monterey Fire Department wrote this special message on their Facebook page in tribute to Warren Thomson

The Montery Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of active Firefighter Warren Thomson. Warren served with the Department for over 45 years and continued to be an active responder throughout his years of service. Warren was a jack of all trades, acting as the department mechanic, electrician, skilled pump operator, and an overall problem solver. Warren will be deeply missed by us all. Services for Warren will be announced as they become available.

(image of Warren Thomson taken from the Montery Fire Department's Facebook page)