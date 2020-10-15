Monterey Highway Dept. Announces Road Closure

Motorists take note.

Tyringham Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30 while a culvert is being repaired.

Detour Information

To the Town of Tyringham: Take Beartown Mountain Road to Hupi to Griswold, to Art School Road and back to Tyringham Road.

From the Town of Tyringham: Art School Road to Griswold, to Hupi, to Beartown Mountain Road and back to Tyringham Road.

Make sure you drive with caution.