More rain expected this weekend, raking might have to wait…

Homeowners throughout the Berkshires were probably planning on getting a jump on wrangling up leaves this weekend to try to stay ahead of the major leave dump we all know is coming within the next couple of weeks. Of course, those of us that don’t pay a landscape service to suck up our leaves for hundreds of dollars, look at this massive job as a great way to get some fresh air and exercise. After hours and hours of raking, blowing, and bagging personally, I am ready to throw in the towel, but knowing the job has to be completed before the snow falls, I keep pressing on. I must say after that final bag has been filled there is a major sense of accomplishment.

The do-it-yourself homeowner often does look for an excuse to put off this major chore and this weekend Mother Nature may provide that excuse, at least for part of this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, we will be getting rain in the Berkshires Saturday making leaf pick up an even more difficult task. Sunday more shower activity is expected potentially giving us all a great excuse to watch the Pats and Chargers instead of getting that fresh air and exercise.

Whatever your plans are this weekend inside or in the great outdoors, below is the complete long-range forecast from the National Weather Service to help plan your activities…

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 41. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of rain before 8am, then showers likely between 8am and 5pm, then rain after 5pm. High near 56. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 48. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers after 8pm, mixing with snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

