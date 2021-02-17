More Snow Headed to the Berkshires Including Next Week

If you're a fan of snow and outdoor winter activities, the past couple of weeks plus the next few days are glorious times for you. If you aren't, you'll have to learn to be patient very quickly and wait it out because more snow is headed to the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service in Albany has called for a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from noon Thursday (Feb. 18) through 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 19) for the Berkshires and surrounding areas which includes snow accumulations of six inches or more.

Get our free mobile app

As always you'll want to give yourself plenty of time and use extra caution while driving as travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

While we're talking about snow, below is the forecast through early next week and as you can see, there's potential for more snow making a visit to our area.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 20. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes