Here’s The #1 Most Affordable City to Rent in Massachusetts

Many people are looking for affordable rent in Massachusetts. It's becoming something that is more difficult to come by these days. I remember when I moved out of my mother's house in 2006, I was able to scoop up an apartment for under $700 per month with everything included with the exception of cable and internet. Those days are gone in Massachusetts.

Where Can I Find Affordable Places to Rent in Massachusetts During These Current Times?

If you do find an affordable place to rent in Massachusetts and you can get into the dwelling, you'll probably want to hold on to it for as long as possible or until another life change comes heading your way. Fast Expert recently released a list of the most affordable cities to rent in Massachusetts. The list featured 10 towns in the Bay State.

The Methodology Behind the Study of the Most Affordable Places to Rent in Massachusetts

The study didn't just focus on the cheapest rent alone but other factors were incorporated to develop the outcome including the following:

Median Home Listing Price

Average Number of Days on the Market

Median Household Income

Average Rent Price

Before we get to the area with the cheapest rent in Massachusetts let's take a look at the other two towns that round out the top three spots.

Located in Worcester County, Fast Expert found the following results for Shrewsbury.

Population: 37,416

Median home listing price: $529,900

Average number of days on the market: 42 days

Typical home value: $416,194

Median household income: $104,766

Average rent price: $1,371

Fast Expert's Take on Shrewsbury:

Homes in this area typically appreciate well in value. Purchasing a home here and renting it out provides a reasonably good return on investment.

Located in Franklin County, Fast Expert found the following results for Sunderland.

Fast Expert's Take on Sunderland:

The market moves quickly in Sunderland and homes tend to stay on the market for an average of just 22 days. However, affordable rent can be had here for singles, couples, and families who are drawn to the area for economic sustainability.

Located in Worcester County, Westborough grabs the top spot on the list. Fast Expert found the following results for Westborough:

Population: 19,037

Median home listing price: $473,950

Average number of days on the market: 15 days

Typical home value: $457,164

Median household income: $112,153

Average rent price: $1,663

Fast Expert's Take on Westborough:

Home prices are very reasonable in Westborough compared to the rest of the state, which makes investing in rental property here a sound choice. As a result, renters can enjoy lower rates, while investors can make a solid rental income which is what makes Westborough one of the cheapest cities to rent in Massachusetts.

You can check out more details about the study and see the entire list by going here.

