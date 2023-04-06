The Most Common Reason Massachusetts Drivers Get Pulled Over

Massachusetts drivers tend to have a bad reputation, not quite as bad as New York drivers, but we're up there on the list. Let's just say the term Masshole didn't come out of left field.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers really aren't that bad, in fact, drivers in the Bay State didn't even crack the top ten states with the worst drivers. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, and it finds Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country! Yes, seriously.

Even though Massachusetts drivers rank pretty well nationally, we of course still have infractions, some of us more than others.

On my way to work every morning, I travel through two sets of four-way stop signs on a very quiet, not heavily traveled road. It's 5 o'clock in the morning when I get to them and I NEVER see any other cars, sooooo, not going to lie to you guys, I slow way down, but definitely do not come to a complete stop. I know it's wrong, and I know I'm breaking the rules, but it got me wondering, other people have to do this every once in a while, right? This sent me down the rabbit hole of curiosity surrounding the most common driving infractions in Massachusetts.

What is the Most Common Driving Infraction in Massachusetts?

According to Everquote, in a study of one million Massachusetts drivers, the most common offense in Massachusetts is actually a "Chargeable Accident with No Injuries" A chargeable accident means is an at-fault accident where you caused damage to another person's property. In the case of no injury, this is often just a small fender bender.

The rest of the most common driving infractions in Massachusetts are as follows:

Speeding

Non-Chargeable Accident

Other Incident

Failure to Stop

Drunk Driving with no injury

Driving on a Suspended License

Seat Belt Violation

Reckless Driving

Illegal U-Turn

Hit and Run

Drunk Driving with Injury

Speeding Over 100

Child Seat Violation

