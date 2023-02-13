Three Massachusetts Schools are Among the 20 Most Expensive Colleges in 2023

It was recently revealed by Wallet Hub that Massachusetts is the most educated state in America. That doesn't come as a big surprise since we have schools like Harvard, M.I.T., Tufts, Boston College, Boston University, etc. right here in the Bay State.

You'll Have to Pay a Premium to Attend Some of the Finest Colleges in Massachusetts

As great as a Massachusetts education is, it comes with a price. As a matter of fact, The College Investor recently released a report that shows the 20 most expensive colleges in America for 2023 and Massachusetts schools take up three spots on that list. Let's take a look at which ones ranked in the top 20.

#13 Wellesley College

Taking the 13th spot on the list of 20 is Wellesley College. The yearly tuition is $61,584.

#7 Boston College

Boston College came in at #7 with a yearly tuition of 62,950.

#5 Tufts University

Tufts University is the most expensive college in Massachusetts. Coming in at number five, the yearly tuition to attend Tufts is $63,804.

Get our free mobile app

The most expensive college in the United States is Franklin & Marshall College (located in Lancaster, PA) with the yearly tuition being $65,652 per year. As The College Investor notes on its website, these prices are just for tuition never mind room and board and all of the other expenses that come along with attending college. You can check out the entire list and get more information about the study including the methodology and more by going here.

Massachusetts Has Another Notable College Statistic

By the way, the safest college in Massachusetts is the second safest in the United States. You can find out which one that is by going here.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state