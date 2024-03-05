America’s Most Family-Friendly City is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for having a mix of people from all walks of life. The Bay State often gets labeled as having an abundance of rude and snobby people. Of course, our driving habits at times have much to be desired and Massachusetts does have elite schools that can attract people who may walk around with their noses stuck in the air. Boston has been labeled as the 5th rudest city in the country while Newtwon has been labeled as the snobbiest place in Massachusetts.

Despite the rudeness and snobby characteristics that come along with our state, many areas of Massachusetts have very friendly folks who welcome you with open arms. Living in Western Massachusetts I have mainly met nothing but nice, polite people who are willing do to anything to give others a helping hand. Many of these folks are family people who are not only positive and welcoming toward family members but toward newcomers as well. The labeling of our state goes both ways, sometimes you just need to know where to look.

What is the Most Family-Friendly City in Massachusetts?

If you are looking for the most family-friendly city in Massachusetts Opendoor conducted a study of the 15 most family-friendly cities in the United States and Somerville landed in the top spot as of 2023.

Here's Opendoor's review of Somerville.

Time spent in green space has been associated with reduced stress levels, and overall better physical health and well-being. While access to major city amenities is still desired among families our 2023 locations also offer close access to parks, recreation, and kid-friendly entertainment. Number one this year is Somerville, MA which has a total of 60 parks; 100% of its residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

In addition, the website Niche states that Somerville is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts as living in the city offers residents an urban-suburban mix. Somerville has a population of a little over 80,000. You can view the entire list of 15 cities by going here.

