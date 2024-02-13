Most Of MA Escaped A Wallop From Ol’ Man Winter!

For the past week, we were getting reports that Massachusetts would receive a massive snowfall as they predicted anywhere from 8 to 12 inches here in The Berkshires. As of this morning, we are breathing a sigh of relief locally, but that was NOT the case east of us as this latest noreaster targeted areas in Springfield and beyond. The capital city of Boston and surrounding areas also reported heavy snow and high winds in their vicinity.

SO what happened? The impending "track" of this storm shifted south as the white stuff pummeled parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and my ol' hometown of New York City. Portions of upstate New York also received a hefty snowfall therefore sparing our backyard with astronomical totals. This was a storm that truly would make a mess on the roads as we are used to wacky winter weather, but in this case portions of our tri-state region remained unscathed.

That was NOT the case in Connecticut as portions of Litchfield county received anywhere between 6 and 12 inches of snow due to locations of high elevation. The route 8 area was a steeplechase to travel as the villages of Harwinton and Litchfield picked up double digits. East of Hartford, it was a similar scenario to what the Boston area received when the system took shape as snowfall in neighboring Rhode Island has also been seeing hefty amounts of the white stuff as well.

I do have empathy for those who were looking forward to plowing our local streets and highways plus our local ski areas have been relying on man-made snow to keep their season going in a positive direction.

Fresh powder made it's way to Ulster county in upstate New York as Belleayre Mountain in Highmount will reap the benefits from Mother Nature. In the northern Catskills, Hunter and Windham mountains also were spared from additional snowfall, but skiers and snow boarders wish the storm would have given them a direct hit as winter sports are a staple in that vicinity. After all, the season is STILL amongst us until March, so don't give up hope just yet!

BOTTOM LINE: For someone who is NOT a snow lover, I am glad we escaped the latest bout of winter weather, but I know there are many that don't agree with me on this one. As the old saying goes: "To Each His Own!"