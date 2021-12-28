Most Popular New Year’s Resolution in Massachusetts for 2022

New Year's Eve is only a few days away and we all have high hopes that 2022 will be better than 2021. And 2020 for that matter.

For me, it feels like we've been living in one super long year since 2020. Sure, things improved in the second year of the pandemic, but as the Omicron variant rears its ugly head at the end of 2021, we've got major 2020 vibes happening.

While I'd prefer to make a New Years' WISH for 2022 rather than a New Years' resolution, it is a good time to reflect on what we can all do better in the coming year.

According to Zippia, an analytics company that provides career advice, Massachusetts residents top New Years' resolutions somewhat surprised me. It's not exactly your typical resolution. Most other states selected the typical, weight loss, get better sleep, quit smoking, quit drinking, but Massachusett's top resolution was actually to take more vacations. Love it!

Most Americans don't even use all of their allotted vacation time (I am NOT one of them) but they really should. Numerous studies show that vacations make employees (aka people) happier, healthier, and better at their jobs. So this is a New Years Resolution I can totally get on board with.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined each state’s most popular New Year’s resolution.

We examined search queries related to common new years resolutions (such as “weight training,” and “weight loss.”) From there, we determined each state’s most “uniquely searched resolution” from the list, which means what resolution each state searched for disproportionately more than other states in the U.S from the list of resolutions. Zippia.com

There are only two other states that want to prioritize their time off and travel in the new year and that would be our neighbors to the north in New Hampshire and residents of Wisconsin. Maybe this has something to do with the fact that all three of those states have some pretty serious winters and we're just looking for a little extra sunshine.

