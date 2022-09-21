MA’s Kids’ Minds Were Blown Over the Most Popular Toy of 1989 (photos)

Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.

Get our free mobile app

What Was the Most Popular Toy in 1989?

One Nintendo item that was a huge hit with kids in 1989 was the Game Boy. According to Pocket-lint, the Game Boy was the most popular Christmas toy that year and I believe it. Many of my Berkshire County friends had the unit and were just amazed that they could play video games on a portable device. Even some of my relatives that lived in other areas of Massachusetts had or wanted the Game Boy unit. It was definitely all the rage in 1989. Surprisingly, I never owned a Game Boy as I loved playing the traditional Nintendo unit. Heck, I didn't even own a Super Nintendo. However, I did eventually get a Sega Genesis for Christmas in 1994.

Did You Own a Game Boy?

Did you own the Game Boy unit? If so what was your favorite game? Do you think the unit lived up to all of the hype? Chat us up on our free app and happy gaming.

RELATED: Do you remember these '80s toys?

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys