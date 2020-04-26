Motorcycle Accident Under Investigation

Great Barrington Police are currently investigating a single vehicle motorcycle accident on Stockbridge Rd (Route 7) in the area of the Briarcliff Motel, which resulted in serious injuries to the rider.

As of 4pm Saturday, Apr. 25 Stockbridge Road is closed from Lover’s lane to Monument Valley Road at this time. Further information will be released when available.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on air use)