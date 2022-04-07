Mount Greylock…One of the Treasures of the Berkshires

Mount Greylock will soon be bursting with spring colors as one of the Berkshires treasures of nature comes to life. Mount Greylock offers plenty of options for lovers of the great outdoors. Hiking, camping, mountain biking, and even hunting are some of the activities visitors to the mountain enjoy. The auto road has been closed since late October and is scheduled to reopen again on Saturday, May 21st according to the mass.gov website overseen by the Department of Conservation and Recreation that oversees Massachusetts State Parks.

Mount Greylock Auto Road Opens Saturday, May 21st

Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts and overlooks the Berkshires from the peak at 3,491 feet. It is reported that on a clear day you can see as far as 90 miles from the summit. With over 70-miles of trails, Mount Greylock is a favorite spot for hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

At the summit of Mount Greylock sits the Veterans War Memorial Tower which was constructed between 1931 and 1932 at a cost of $200,000. It was closed in 2013 because of structural concerns. A Pittsfield company was awarded a $2.6 million contract to restore the tower in 2015. It was rededicated by Mass Governor Charlie Baker and reopened to the public in July of 2017 according to Wikipedia.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State