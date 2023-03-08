Nationwide Recall On Certain Hoodies & Sweatshirts Due To Burn Injury Risk
Thanks to our friends at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(CPSC), we have some information about a recall for a certain brand and style of hoodies and sweatshirts that could pose a burn injury risk.
According to a media statement from the U.S. CPSC, sporting goods and clothing retailer Helly Hansen is recalling 12 assorted styles of adult workwear hoodies and sweatshirts.
The CPSC media alert is quite specific:
The garments are 100% cotton or 95% cotton and 5% elastane and were sold in all sizes in gray, navy and black. HH workwear is printed on the neck label, and Helly Hansen is printed on a label located on the front right-hand side at the bottom of the garment. The inside seam label displays the size, fiber content and washing instructions. The style number is printed on a tag underneath the inside seam label.
What's the reason for this particular recall? Hey, excellent question! The recalled styles of clothing fail to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles. That could pose a risk to consumers of burn injuries.
As I mentioned earlier in the post, 12 different styles are part of the recall. The styles either pertain to Manchester or Kensington in sweatshirts, hoodies or zipped hoodies. To get the exact styles, colors, and style numbers, visit the CPSC website here.
You'll also find information regarding consumer contact info for a replacement or a full refund. Thankfully no injuries have been reported thus far. However, Helly Hansen recommends consumers should immediately stop using the recalled items.