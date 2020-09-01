Neal and Markey Come Out on Top

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday’s primary.

The Associated Press reports the 71-year-old Neal defeated 31-year-old Morse after an acrimonious campaign that included allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at his younger opponent. You can read more about Neal's victory by going to the Assoicated Press' website.

In addition, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has defeated challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary, setting the stage for another possible six-year term. You can read more about Markey's victory by going to the Associated Press' website.