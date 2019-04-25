Network With Local Businesses. Win Stuff! Guaranteed Fun!

An event coming up that I always enjoy attending is the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Berkshire Business Expo. This is an excellent opportunity for not only businesses but the entire community to get together and learn about what is offered in our area. I have been broadcasting live from this event for several years and it never fails, I discover a new business or a business that I didn't realize was in the area. This community night out takes place on Thursday, May 9 from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m at Eisner Camp located at 53 Brookside Road in Great Barrington and admission is absolutely free!

Prepare yourself for a fun evening as there will be free demos, giveaways, tastings, expert advise, games, raffles and more. Plus I'll be broadcasting live from the event and I'll have the WSBS prize wheel on hand for your chance to spin and possibly win even more nifty items. If you want to get on the air with me for a break when I'm doing the live broadcast, just flag me down and I'll make sure your voice hits our airwaves. You know I'll make it easy and low stress for you.

Some of the types of business that will be in attendance include seasonal hospitality, the arts, education, retail, health, culinary (yum), finance, home & garden, marketing, lodging, legal, beauty & spa, non-profits, animal health and many many more. This will prove to be a very robust, informative lineup and we can't wait to see on May 9 at Eisner Camp.

Here are some photos that I took from last year's event. Enjoy.