New Coronavirus Strain Could Already Be In Massachusetts

The new more contagious strain of coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom may already be in Massachusetts.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, according to the CDC, researchers in Massachusetts and Delaware are analyzing suspicious virus samples for the variant of COVID-19, they expect to have results within days.

So far, cases have been confirmed in California and Colorado.

This new strain of COVID-19 is proven to spread significantly faster than the original strain.

However, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci had this to say, "It appears from what we learned from the UK and what we’ll prove here is that this particular mutation does in fact make the virus better at transmitting from one person to another."

And, according to Dr. Fauci, the best way to prevent the spread of this new strain is the same way, washing hands properly, wearing masks, and observing social distancing practices.

