New COVID-19 Map May Help Stop The Spread In Massachusetts

(Image of Map Courtesy of Mass.gov)

Governor Baker released a new COVID-19 map on Tuesday which shows all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns and their designation; higher risk, moderate risk, or lower risk, based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

With this map, you can see how your city or town is fairing compared to others. The overall good news for Western Mass? It's almost entirely moderate to low-risk.

According to a report from WWLP/22 News, the Baker administration released COVID-19 data for individual communities in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It's a color-coded map that shows which parts of the state have a higher number of cases. Any city or town designated higher risk is considered to have a high level of COVID infection, and will receive additional support from the Commonwealth to address the spread of the virus.

Gov. Baker said, “Every community is different but this could include additional testing tracing and isolation resources and we are also implementing stepped-up enforcement measures.”

Gov. Baker also announced that the community-based data will help school districts as schools begin their re-opening plan.

For more information on this story, check out the full report on WWLP/22 News' website.