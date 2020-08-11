New COVID-19 Restrictions For MA Begin Today

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Commonwealth is opening a can of smackdown starting today, 8/11.

From a story reported on by Western Mass News, starting today there will be new rules on what you can do.

Outdoor gatherings will be reduced to no more than 50 people, down from 100 people.

Face coverings are required at gatherings where more than 10 people from different families will be mixing.

Due to larger events in communities and venues, Governor Charlie Baker announced the rollback on Friday.

The governor also upped enforcement of gathering limits. There will be new enforcement and intervention teams working in high-risk communities to make sure rules are followed.

Numbers of newly confirmed cases dipped below 300 and 14 deaths were added this past Sunday for Massachusetts.

For more on the story, visit Western Mass News' website here and we thank them for the update.