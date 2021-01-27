As reported in a press release, Lina El-Kashef, D.D.S, has joined the dental medicine team at CHP Family Dental Center in Great Barrington.

A 2019 graduate of the Texas A & M College of Dentistry, she most recently worked in private dental practices in Texas before relocating to the Northeast and joining the CHP dental team.

She earned her M.S. in medical sciences from the University of North Texas Health Science Center, and she completed her B.S. in biology and health care studies at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Lina El-Kashef, D.D.S.

Dr. El-Kashef’s dedication to dentistry, and her passion for helping others, motivates her to continuously seek out training and professional development in order to remain knowledgeable and current about emerging dental practices and technologies.

She is fluent in French, Arabic, Spanish and English and resides in the Albany, N.Y. area.

For information or an appointment, contact (413) 528-5565.

About Community Health Programs

Community Health Programs, Inc. is a healthcare network based in the Berkshires of Western Mass. serving approximately 35,000 regional residents with whole-person, comprehensive medical and dental services at multiple practice locations. Through its Family Services program, CHP provides a range of support, parent education and resources to families. CHP accepts most forms of private and public health insurance and offers sliding fee scales for qualifying patients. CHP is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

