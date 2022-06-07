Massachusetts residents that own a Toyota RAV 4 may want to pay attention. I recently received a letter from Toyota in the mail letting me know that my 2017 Toyota Rav 4 falls in the range of vehicles that could be at risk of a battery fire. You may have received this letter in the mail as well, but if not the letter which is a consumer advisory report is warning folks that own a Toyota RAV 4 with a model year range of 2013-2018 (non-hybrid) should get their vehicle inspected by an official Toyota retailer because the company has discovered that many non-Toyota dealers are recommending that the vehicle's battery be replaced with those that are smaller than the Toyota recommended 12-volt battery size.

Why Do I Need the Toyota Recommended Sized Battery?

According to the consumer advisory report I received, a smaller battery may not be a secure fit and could move around. If this happens, a short circuit could occur, causing damage to the battery and vehicle and could also cause a fire.

I Own One of These Vehicles? What Does Toyota Recommend?

If you own one of the vehicles listed in the consumer advisory report, Toyota recommends that you make sure the correct size battery is installed securely. If it isn't or you're not sure, then you should contact an authorized Toyota dealer, and make an appointment. They will take care of the issue for you free of charge.

What If I Have Additional Questions?

If you have any questions or want to get more information, the consumer advisory report suggests that you contact the Toyota Brand Management Center at 1-888-270-9371 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Saturday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm eastern time. Additionally, you can get more information by entering your VIN number here.

