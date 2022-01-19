One thing that I loved about growing up in Berkshire County was gathering up my friends and enjoying some scoops at Friendly's. It was a fun way to get the gang together while enjoying a treat. My favorite dessert on the Friendly's menu (at least at this moment) is the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup sundae.

At One Time Berkshire County Was Loaded with Friendly's Restaurants

I have lived in four different locations in Berkshire County including North Adams, Cheshire, Lee and Pittsfield and for the past 15 years I have been working in Great Barrington. At one time, all of those towns, with the exception of Cheshire, contained a Friendly's Restaurant and I visited all of them. Lenox had a Friendly's restaurant as well. I may be forgetting some other locations but the point is, there wasn't a shortage of Friendly's restaurants in Berkshire County.

One of the Berkshire County Friendly's Locations Became a Habit for Me and My Manager

There was a time approximately 12 to 13 years ago where my manager and I entered into a habit of ordering up five scoop sundaes from the Great Barrington location a few times a week...lol. We were teased for this but what can I say? Their ice cream is addictive. Unfortunately, our habit didn't save the Great Barrington location from closing. As a matter of fact, the sole Friendly's Restaurant that remains in Berkshire County is the Dalton Ave. location in Pittsfield. Remember when there was a Friendly's on West Housatonic Street?

A Fresh Updated Version of Friendly's Will be Opening in a Nearby Berkshire County City

Coming up in a couple of weeks, a new version of Friendly's will be opening in Westfield. According to multiple online media sources, the new eatery will be a cafe-style experience where there will be casual dining, and flexibility when paying the bill. Takeout will also be available. Check out the video below for complete details.

Get our free mobile app

Westfield Isn't That Far From Berkshire County Especially if You Can Kill Two Birds with One Stone

Westfield may seem like a hike for some folks in Berkshire County but if you have business to conduct or family to visit in our neighboring city, it may be worth a stop to see what the dining experience is like at the new Friendly's Cafe. Every two months, I travel to Wason Avenue in Springfield for my kidney check up (I received a transplant in the fall of 2017). One of these times, I may stop off at the new eatery to see what the buzz is all about.

RELATED: If You Love Friendly's, You May Love These Eateries as Well.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

KEEP READING: Do You Miss These McDonald's Items?