A VRBO property in Lee is featured on the new Netflix show "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals", currently trending in the top ten on the popular streaming service.

With an eye for every budget, the show consists of three travelers, Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, Luis D. Ortiz who each specialize in the fields of design, travel, and real estate respectively, as they visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series. You may recognize Ortiz from Million Dollar Listing New York, a luxury real estate show on Bravo.

In episode six, Gourmet Stays, the three experts travel to Japan, Mexico, and then to The Berkshires, which was referred to as "the heart of farm to table cooking in New England."

On their trip to The Berkshires the show's hosts stayed at a property in Lee called "The Playhouse" available for rent via VRBO premiere host Daniel Mozes. Original built by George Westinghouse and then purchased by the Vanderbilt Estate, this iconic building was the first property in the world to be powered by AC electricity. The property once served as a theater space for America's greatest innovators, with visitors from President McKinley, to Nikola Tesla and Lord Kelvin.

Since then The Playhouse has been thoughtfully renovated keeping many of the original features intact preserving the charm and history of this unique property. The space is furnished with fine art, and includes an in-house yoga studio, two kitchens, seven sleeping areas, and five bathrooms; amenities include lakefront access, and the best Berkshire views. This property sleeps 20, which makes the rate of $1,605 a night a little more palpable.

While visiting, the crew from the show also takes a trip to Taft and Highlawn Farms with chef and founder of Heirloom Fire, James Gop, and collected local cheese and vegetables used in their catered farm-to-table meal.

Check out the show here and let us know what you think!

