New Week Means New Mass State Police Sobriety Checkpoint For 2/24

In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced a sobriety checkpoint for this Friday.

According to a media statement from the MSP, a sobriety checkpoint will be held this Friday, February 24th into Saturday, February 25th for one of the counties right here in Western Massachusetts, Hampden County.

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoints to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. As they mention in their media statement, the checkpoint:

...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

Don't get angry because we're "letting the secret out", so to speak. The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

I've mentioned numerous times before my experiences with driving drunk. My sorrow and sadness that I allowed it to happen, my thankfulness that I didn't kill myself or anybody else for God's sake.

When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's Facebook page here.

