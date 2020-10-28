New Yorkers Encouraged Not to Travel to MA

Yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo residents to avoid nonessential travel to neighboring Massachusetts along with adding California to the state’s COVID-19 advisory list according to NBC 10 Boston..

In Massachusetts, 1,025 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday. Massachusetts currently exempts travelers from New York, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, D.C., California, Hawaii, and Washington. Travelers from anywhere else are required to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14-days if they do not provide a negative coronavirus test taken within the last 72 hours. Massachusetts is the latest of New York’s neighbors to exceed the threshold, joining New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Massachusetts' average has reached 15.1.

Only seven states, including New York, have reported an average of fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The rest of the country exceeds that threshold and qualifies for inclusion on New York’s travel advisory, which started as a joint effort this summer with Connecticut and New Jersey.

But New York is not adding neighboring states to its official advisory list. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is instead urging New Yorkers to avoid traveling to the states for now and says it’s not practical to enforce quarantine rules given the region’s interconnected nature.

New York reported nearly 2,000 positive cases Monday, for a total of more than 38,600 positives so far this month. That’s up from about 24,500 new positives in September and 19,700 in August.