Calling all sports fans, especially all those New England Patriots fans.

There's not much that Massachusetts football fans love more than their beloved Patriots and the chance to meet one tops a lot of bucket lists. Well, it looks like that opportunity has arrived, and fans won't even have to leave Berkshire County.

This and That Sports, a memorabilia and collectors store in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts is hosting a sportscard and collectibles show this October. The event will feature everything from sports cards and memorabilia to Pokémon cards, comic books, and vintage toys and collectibles.

The show will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of The Berkshires on Melville St. in Pittsfield, Saturday, October 15, from 9 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is $5 and children under 12 are free.

In addition to buying able to buy, selling and trading memorabilia, attendees can do business with Revolution Card Grading a highly regarded company that can grade and verify the quality of cards and other collectibles.

If a show like this isn't already a sports fans' dream, folks will also have a chance to attend a meet and greet with former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi.

Andruzzi is a New England native who spent nine years in the NFL playing for the Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns and spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2000-2004. During his stint in Foxboro, the team took home three Lombardi Trophies, winning Super Bowls XXXVI (2002, St. Louis Rams) XXXVIII (2004, Carolina Panthers), and XXXIX (2005, Philadelphia Eagles)

The Super Bowl winning offensive lineman will be at the downtown Pittsfield show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

We spoke with This and That Sports owner Reggie Davis who is organizing the upcoming show. He's thrilled to see the show come to life, as he's been working hard to bring the hobby of card collecting back to The Berkshires.

Vendor tables are still available and are open to anyone, not just businesses, who is interested in selling, trading, or displaying their memorabilia.

Anyone interested in a table or questions about the event is encouraged to reach out to Reggie at (860) 309-3115 or via email at thisandthatsports@yahoo.com.