No Place Like Home for Rockwell Painting

Norman Rockwell's 1950 painting "Shuffleton's Barbershop" won't be shuffling off to Los Angeles any time soon. It will be staying in the Berkshires at the Norman Rockwell Museum through 2020.

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which had recently acquired the painting, has agreed to loan it to the museum in Stockbridge. There it will be a part of the exhibition "Keepers of the Flame: Parrish, Wyeth, Rockwell and the Narrative Tradition" which opens June 9. When that exhibit closes in the Fall the painting will continue to be a part of other presentations.

The loan was part of an agreement reached between the work's former owner Berkshire Museum and the state Attorney General's office, after efforts to stop the sale of Rockwell's art and other assets failed in the courts.