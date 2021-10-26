Nor’easter will continue to dump rain on the Berkshire tonight…

The National Weather Service continues to post the Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Berkshires including all of western Mass spreading from the Adirondacks to Lake George to southern Vermont. They expect this storm to continue to produce moderate rainfall into tonight.

On the heels of this storm is another system that the NWS is expecting more widespread heavy rain and wind Friday night into Saturday. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds are likely to expedite the clearing of leaves from trees onto streets and yards across the Berkshires. If you can safely clear all leaves and debris from your street’s drainage grates it may prevent water from flooding your street and perhaps your yard or even basement.

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast for the week…

Tonight

Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 47. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

