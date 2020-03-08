North Adams Issues Coronavirus Update

The impact of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus hit home this weekend, with the news that Berkshire County has identified a presumptive positive case for the virus, with an apparent link to Clarksburg.

The City of North Adams issued a release Sunday saying that the "team at Berkshire Medical Center along with public health officials, regional emergency management teams, and city and school district staff throughout the county are working together to provide medical care and take steps to contain the spread of this infectious disease."

The release from Mayor Tom Bernard and North Adams School Superintendent Barbara Malkas also said that "all schools in the city, including McCann were thoroughly disinfected over the weekend, and we are planning for an on-time opening of all schools on Monday, March 9. We are continuing to monitor this situation as it unfolds, and will make decisions and announce any changes based on the most current information available. We will continue to track and trend illnesses in all of the schools. Anyone who is ill should remain at home and we ask that you please consult with your primary care physician if you have any questions or concerns about sending your child to school."

The statement added, "We also are aware of the steps the town of Clarksburg has announced regarding the closure of town facilities through Friday, March 13, and we will make and communicate our decisions with this local impact in mind."

Berkshire Medical Center has established a local toll free hotline for the community to use if they have questions or concerns about COVID-19. That number is 855-BMC-LINK, or 855-262-5465. The line is available 7 days a week, from 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Information is also available through the state's website, ,the DPH Epidemiology Line at 617-983-6800 (operating 24/7) and the CDC website.