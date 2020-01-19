Observing The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday

Every January, we take time to honor the legacy of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we honor his birthday on the 3rd Monday of the month. We would like to let you know what is open and closed within the confines of our listening area here in the tri-state region:

All city, state and federal offices, banks, post offices and libraries are closed

Most retail and liquor stores are open regular hours on Monday. Keep in mind, The Lee Premium Outlet Stores will open at 10 am and close at 6 pm

Elementary, High Schools and Colleges will not conduct classes on January 20th

Hours may vary in Massachusetts if you plan to visit The Registry of Motor Vehicles. Connecticut and New York DMV branches are closed and will re-open for business on Tuesday morning. Check web sites for approximate hours

The Norman Rockwell Museum will operate on a holiday schedule and The Berkshire Museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm

There will be no BRTA Bus Service. Normal routes will resume again on Tuesday morning. Log on to their web site for more details

