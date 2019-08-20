Celebrate Egremont’s 244th Birthday

The Town of Egremont is celebrating their 244th birthday with a big celebration this weekend. All of the following events are free and open to the public so come celebrate.

On Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 2pm, The Friends of Prospect Lake will hold their annual gigantic tag sale and present information about the important work done to promote the health of Prospect Lake.

On Saturday from 10am to 4pm at French Park, Blue Rider Stables will have their annual Fun Day event with pony rides, hay rides, face painting, food, music the Picky B's, Roger The Jester and much more. Get more information about Fun Day by going here.

The Town of Egremont hosts their 244th birthday party from 1pm to 3pm on the lawns at April Hill, 62 Undermountain Road, Route 41 just south of the village, with Greenagers this year. At 1pm, Egremont's Board of Selectmen will thank those people who have stepped down from town service, welcome the town's new Police Chief, as well as Will Conklin and Greenagers. The town's famously delicious birthday cake will be on hand, as well as tours of the farm to hear Greenager's ideas for the next generation agriculture on the historic farm.

On Saturday evening at French Park Ball Field, the town invites everyone to bring their blankets to the ball field in French Park at dusk (projected 8:00 - 8:30) to see the movie E.T. with popcorn under the stars.