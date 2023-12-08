Oh My! Here Are Massachusetts’ 3 Fave Junk Food Candy Snacks!

When it comes to junk food snacks, Berkshire County residents, do you have a fave? A dependable go-to? Perhaps some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? Or maybe you pop open a can of Pringle's? What about tearing open a bag of delicious, oniony Funyuns? How about those Flamin' Hot Funyuns? Oh my...spicy Funyuns...and I didn't think that day would ever come...

Salty or sweet, junk food continues to be an obsession in America even in this day and age of eating healthier. Recently (in honor of National Junk Food Day on July 21st), the trusted digital guide to casinos in the United States, Casinos.com, conducted a study to determine each state's favorite snack/junk food.

It turns out that Massachusetts doesn't go for salty treats. Our top 3 junk food faves are all on the "sweet" side of the equation. Any guesses? Ice cream? Snickers bars? Twizzlers? No...no...and...no.

I guess it's time for the big reveal. Here we go. The top 3 favorite junk food snacks for Massachusetts residents according to Casinos.com:

#3:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Kit Kats. It seems that many folks in the Bay State are perfectly willing to take a break to enjoy a Kit Kat bar. It's funny. I'm old enough to remember when Kit Kats first hit the marketplace and they weren't very popular. It didn't take long for them to catch on, though.

#2:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Starburst. These delicious little fruit chews have always been popular, it seems. I remember one Halloween in Connecticut (If memory serves, I was 7 or 8 years old) where the contents of my trick-or-treat bag were almost exclusively Starburst candies. I don't think I complained.

#1:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Sour Patch Kids. "First, they're sour. Then they're sweet." Sour Patch Kids and their many offshoots such as Sour Patch Kids Extreme, Sour Patch Kids Lollipops, Sour Patch Kids Big Kids, etc., are enormously popular with both kids and adults making them Massachusetts' most popular snack/junk food.

It's a very interesting ranking for every state. Take a look for yourself by visiting Casinos.com's website here. In the meantime, Happy Snacking... just don't overdo it. You'll regret it in the morning.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet