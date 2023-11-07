Massachusetts’ Oldest Bridge is the Second Oldest in America

With the hustle and bustle of the everyday routine including getting the kids ready for school, going to work, bringing the kids to after-school activities, etc. sometimes we don't take a moment to appreciate the little things in life. Take bridges for example, they may be a little thing to us but they make a huge impact on our lives as they play a big part in getting us from point A to point B. Plus, the architecture of some bridges is just breathtaking.

Did You Know the Second Oldest Bridge in America is Located in Massachusetts?

The Choate Bridge which is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts is the oldest two-span stone arch bridge in the country but it is the second oldest bridge in the United States. The bridge dates back all the way to 1764. According to the video "Civil Engineering Today March 2015 - The Choate Bridge," this bridge carries 23000 cars a day (Route 1A) without load restrictions (video below). The bridge celebrated its 250th birthday back in 2015.

As noted by Wikipedia, the bridge has a total length of 72 feet (22 m), with two stone arches, each spanning 30 feet 6 inches (9.30 m). It is constructed out of roughly dressed granite; the original 1764 arches are 20 feet (6.1 m) wide, with the 1838 addition adding 16 feet (4.9 m).

The American Society of Civil Engineers states that The Choate Bridge is certified as a Massachusetts historic landmark and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 for its State significance in engineering and transportation. You can read more about the history of the bridge by going here.

