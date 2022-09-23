The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)

It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general.

There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in Berkshire County

Speaking of cemetery tours, the Berkshire Historical Society will be hosting a couple of cemetery tours, one will be held on Oct. 8 at Hillside Cemetery in North Adams at 2 pm, and the other will be at Stockbridge Cemetery on Oct. 15 at 2 pm. You can get all of the details on these upcoming cemetery tours by going here.

Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or Setting Up Equipment at Massachusetts Cemeteries This Halloween Season

It's pretty likely that folks will go around to cemeteries and try to capture ghostly voices (or to put it in proper terms electronic voice phenomenon) and possibly images on scientific equipment. Everyone is a ghost hunter these days as the hobby has been en vogue for quite some time. You can check out a grassroots group that captured a variety of E.V.P.'s on tape at the Hillside Cemetery in North Adams by going here.

Get our free mobile app

Did You Know the Oldest Maintained Cemetery in the United States is Located in Massachusetts?

If you are a history buff or you just want to learn more about cemetery history, you'll be interested to know that the oldest maintained cemetery in the United States is located in the Massachusetts, Duxbury to be exact. The name of the cemetery is the Myles Standish Burying Ground. According to the video below the first burials occurred at the burial ground as early as 1632 and remained in use for over 150 years. You can check out the history and get more details about this cemetery by viewing the video below and by going here.

READ ON: Time for some wild sightings.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history